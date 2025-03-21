Kevin Nash Praises Cody Rhodes’ Raw Promo From Last Week, Says He Texted Rhodes Afterward

Kevin Nash says Cody Rhodes’ promo against John Cena on Raw from last week was “brilliant” and that he texted Rhodes after seeing it to praise him. The WWE Hall of Famer weighed in on the promo that aired on the March 10th episode of Raw, and you can see a couple highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the promo: “I texted Cody Rhodes after Monday night. I thought he did a brilliant f**king job of going down there, cutting a promo, with them knowing that Cena wasn’t in the building because he makes reference to it. He said it himself, ‘Yeah, we’re going to see him in Brussels.’ And then they started the Cena chant, ‘Let’s go, Cena, Cena sucks,” and it got loud. Cody no-sold it, he said, ‘Hey, we’re live on Netflix.’ He basically just gave them the rudder of the ship, and then they immediately, they booed. He turned the crowd back 100% him babyface Cody and Cena as the heel. To me, that’s a skill that a lot of guys [don’t have]. Very few people can do that.”

On Rhodes having his moment in WWE: “I just think it’s nice to see him finally get his rewards.”