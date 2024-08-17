– WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash spoke about WWE Women’s Champion Nia Jax on Kliq This. According to Nash, Charlotte Flair is the best physical matchup for Jax in the ring. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Nash on Nia Jax and Bayley: “Nia Jax is a version of Andre the Giant. She’s just a beautiful…facially, she’s the beautiful Andre the Giant. She’s such a beautiful girl. Every time I see her, I’m just ‘Wow, she’s just…’ Her face is just…but she’s so f*****g bigger, it’s just like…f*****g Bayley, Bayley did great s**t. And Bayley f*****g can work, and Bayley’s over, it’s just that…it’s not believable.”

Kevin Nash on Charlotte Flair as the opponent to put against Jax: “Charlotte Flair, at 5’10, probably is your best bet against her. I saw Charlotte back at the Performance Center with her knee brace on. She’s getting ready to f*****g make a return.”

Jax beat Bayley to win the WWE Women’s Championship earlier this month at SummerSlam.