Kevin Nash Commends Triple H’s Work As CCO For WWE

On his most recent Kliq This podcast episode, Kevin Nash dug into the topic of WWE’s current business status and rumors surrounding the sale of the company (via Wrestling Inc). Along the way, he offered some insights into his evaluation of Paul “Triple H” Levesque’s work as WWE’s Chief Content Officer over the past months. Nash feels Levesque has handled the role well, citing the impact of Sami Zayn’s storyline with The Bloodline as a recent example. You can find some highlights from Nash and listen to the full episode below.

On Levesque’s qualifications and success: “I know that he loves it, but he also loves the industry. He absolutely loves the industry… When was the last time WWE storytelling had anything that could touch the emotion with the Sami Zayn situation?”

On his anticipation of what Levesque will produce in the future: “When he first took over and I just said he’s got a blank canvas, I’m really looking forward to seeing what Paul paints, and he fucking — I mean, I think it’s a work of art.”