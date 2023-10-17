Kevin Nash Comments on Controversial AEW Dynamite Angle

– As previously reported, AEW came under heavy criticism for an angle on last week’s Dynamite involving Juice Robinson and MJF. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the matter on this week’s Kliq This. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Tony Khan’s Twitter tirade: “No wonder Jade [Cargill] left [AEW].”

Nash on the controversial Dynamite angle: “The antisemitic hate is rife. Do we even want to put a f—ing match anywhere near something that could … it’s like, there’s heat, and there’s cheap heat. You can go to the Humane Society, get a bag of kittens, and have them go around the ring and smash them with an aluminum baseball bat — yeah, the people will moan, they’ll throw up, and there’ll be heat … but it’s not the kind of heat you want.”

On if the angle could have worked in a less sensitive time: “In a world without hatred, it’d be okay to do the quarter thing. Yeah, because, it wouldn’t mean anything. We don’t live in that world.”

Nash on MJF’s response to the controversy: “I don’t blame him … I still think that [in] a scripted sports entertainment segment … the Jewish rebuttal has to be so PR cleansed because you can’t just go off of hatred to what they’ve done to your people.”

The AEW Dynamite angle in question had Robinson telling MJF he had a roll of quarters with his name on it, which also evoked a past incident MJF described involving antisemitic bullies throwing quarters at him and saying hateful things due to his Judaism. The angle drew heavy criticism online due to its timing and the war currently taking place in Israel.