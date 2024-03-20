Kevin Nash Comments on Jake Paul Fighting Mike Tyson

– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on the recently announced boxing match featuring Logan Paul’s brother, Jake Paul, fighting WWE Hall of Famer and boxing legend, Mike Tyson. Speaking on the matchup, Nash stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “If I had to pick one of those two to fight, it sure as f*** would not be Mike Tyson.” He added, “Paul ain’t gonna have nothing but f***ing ribs and skin.”

The fight will take place on July 20 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, TX. It will stream live on Netflix.