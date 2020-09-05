Kevin Nash Comments on WWE Banning Third Party Platforms for Talents, Mentions Asking for ‘Health Insurance Coverage and Profit Sharing’

– As previously reported, a number of wrestlers and former WWE Superstars have commented on the new WWE policy that bans contracted Superstars and talents from using third party social platforms, such as Twitch and Cameo. WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was another former WWE Superstar who commented on the topic today via Twitter, which you can view below.

Earlier, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley wrote on the issue, “Banning wrestlers from making extra money on third party deals – twitch, YouTube, cameo – strikes me as a crummy thing to do. Just my opinion.”

Later on, Kevin Nash tweeted in response to Foley’s comments, “Especially as 1099 independent contractors. You’re an employee if you have to show up at specific time and are restricted monetary gains in your personal time. Ask for your health insurance coverage and profit sharing.”