– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash commented on his personal interactions with Chris Benoit during his career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on his personal interactions with Chris Benoit: “I personally, I never had anything but kindness and good work environment with Chris. It’s just, he was a f—king … He lost Eddie [Guerrero] and I think that was like me losing Scott [Hall], and I just think he spiraled and … I don’t know …”

On Benoit likely suffering from CTE: “And you figure, his finish for 20 years was that flying [headbutt] off the top. He worked a lot of years in Japan, here’s a guy who never took a night off, never took a match off.”