– On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his thoughts on Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson accepting a seat on the TKO board of directors earlier this month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on why he wouldn’t want to be a board member: “I try to explain this to people, that is a commitment, and the last thing I want in my life is — you know, God bless Dwyane, I think he got $30 million in stock options.”

On why it wouldn’t be fair to book The Rock vs. Roman Reigns: “But with that comes everything else … From a standpoint of WrestleMania, is it actually fair for somebody in the board to be going after the World Title? In sports entertainment? I think he can have the one up on Roman Reigns now.”

While The Rock himself has spoken about facing Roman Reigns in a match at WrestleMania, WWE has not any plans. Cody Rhodes won men’s Royal Rumble match at last Saturday’s event, potentially earning him a shot at Roman Reigns at the premium live event. However, it’s also possible Cody Rhodes could opt for a title shot against Seth Rollins or even current reigning NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov.