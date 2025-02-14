Kevin Nash Compares Jey Uso’s Rise in Popularity to Daniel Bryan

Jey Uso recently won the Royal Rumble and will change GUNTHER for the World Heavyweight title at Wrestlemania 41 this April. In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on Uso’s popularity and compared his rise to that of Daniel Bryan.

He said: “This was a movement. It was like when Bryan Danielson did the ‘Yes!’ I actually watched an interview and it was Bryan talking about it and he was talking to Vince … Bryan’s like right there and he just like, well I kind of would like to be the next Cena and Vince goes, ‘well of course you do,’ like oh f**k, like wait that’s not where I see you, like you’re not in that spot, though the people put him in that spot … I just don’t think Paul [Levesque] thinks that way. I think Paul looks at it as if the people want f*****g Jey, they’re going to get him and Fanatics going to f*****g put out 11 different color yeet shirts.”