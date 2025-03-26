Kevin Nash Compares Jon Moxley Nails Spot To Another Extreme AEW Moment

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash compared a recent spot on AEW Dynamite, in which Jon Moxley got dropped on a bat with nails in it, to another extreme AEW moment. The spot with Mox was widely-criticized online, although there have been some who defended it.

Nash said: “It’s one thing if you get color on your forehead because you’re going to go right in the back and you’re going to put peroxide. You’re going to clean the hell out of that thing. But your back, like you got to buddy system that and have somebody clean you up. It wasn’t as bad as when Cody got burnt by that table, it wasn’t that bad.“