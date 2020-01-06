wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Confirms That He’s Retired
January 6, 2020 | Posted by
Kevin Nash recently appeared with Scott Hall for Big Time Wrestling on January 3, talking to the live crowd. A fan on Twitter asked Nash who he wrestled at the event, and he confirmed that he was retired.
He wrote: “Father Time. I’m retired.”
Nash’s last match was for Big Time Wrestling in October 2018. He’s only wrestled ten times since 2015, and his last WWE match was the 2014 Royal Rumble.
