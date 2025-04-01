wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Recalls COVID Being Hard For Scott Hall
Kevin Nash says that the late Scott Hall struggled with dealing with the isolation imposed by the COVID pandemic. Nash recently recalled the difficult experience that Hall had with the height of the pandemic on the latest episode of Kliq This. You can see highlights below *per Wrestling Inc):
On Hall’s struggles with COVID: “Isolation was the worst thing for Scott because Scott’s number one fuc**ng medicine was laughter. We would still get on the phone and laugh, but if he had a buzz, he wasn’t going to pick his phone up because he wasn’t going to be f**king chastised. COVID was hard. It was even hard for Dallas, and Dallas lived [nearby]. Dallas would go by, and Scott wouldn’t let him in.”
On Hall taking extra steps to isolate himself during that time: “Without COVID, he was fine. He didn’t have … he was doing good. You couldn’t have f**king put a worse scenario together for him than COVID — ’cause it put him in his two-bedroom, and he was super germaphobic. He did not want to catch it, so he wasn’t going anywhere, he was ordering, have people bring food, bring groceries. He completely just became Howard Hughes.”
