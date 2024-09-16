Kevin Nash Criticizes Logan Paul’s Inexperience, Says He ‘Didn’t Put Much Thought’ Into Paul’s Video

As previously reported, Kevin Nash criticized Logan Paul for not being one of ‘the boys’ in wrestling and Paul responded by saying he doesn’t know who Nash is. The war of words continued on the latest Kliq This (via Fightful), where Nash criticized Paul for his inexperience and inability to call a match in the ring. However, Nash was more evenhanded in his approach this time, praising Paul for his success in the business so far. Here are highlights:

On his thoughts on Logan Paul: “I didn’t say ‘Fuck you.’ I said, ‘Fuck you from the boys.’ I guess I’m one of the boys. I guess, technically. I don’t have a dog in the race. I love the fact that the boys are making that kind of money. I just took it in character when we talked about it and did what we do: you embellish a little bit. ‘We’ll get a sound byte out of this.’ This comes out and I look at it, and to tell you the truth, I really don’t know anything about him. I remember the first time I heard his name. Not going to fucking go there. He has more than paid his dues on that. He has apologized. That would be a bitter old man that kicks somebody in the balls when they’re taking a shower and they have their eyes closed. The first time I really noticed him was against Roman, the Saudi match. He was on the top rope and cut a promo with his own phone in his hand and he filmed a dive. I thought, ‘Wow.’ There were different times after that where I would watch him and people would pop and he would film the people and he put it on his social media. That’s taking this whole thing to a different level. Nobody laid that out for that fucking kid. I think his athleticism is amazing. When I go some place and somebody is getting that kind of push and money, I ask some questions. I’m still one of the boys. I asked a person that has been in the ring with him, ‘How is he?’ He says, ‘He’s amazing as far as what he can do physically. He just doesn’t remember anything.’ I don’t know how much truth there is to this. For the match in Puerto Rico. They brought a ring down and trainers. They go through his matches. He said, ‘Maybe he should get more in depth of knowing the history.'”

On Paul’s inexperience in wrestling and not knowing who Nash is: “He still has to go down there for two weeks and put in time and bounce around and go through that shit. It’s just, you’re not a top five guy if you can’t….when I was 42 years old, if you can’t go out there, and I’m sitting in Hulk’s dressing room and drinking beer, and we have 12 minutes and they give us the finish, and your music plays and mine plays, and I go to the ring…you’re not one of the top five guys if you don’t know what the fuck we’re doing. If you can’t just go out there and call it. I pray that he doesn’t get hurt. I hope he has a good run. I’m not going to stop drinking PRIME. I’m a 65-year-old dude. I don’t know what the fuck Vine is. He said he doesn’t know me. Dude, I don’t fucking know you either. Somebody in the company had his net worth at $150 million. To take things into perspective. If I had $150 million, I’m not too sure I’d be super laser-focused. I’d get my shit in and cal it a day. The worst case scenario is they tell you to take a hike. I’m in the Hall of Fame, I had a great run. I was blessed. I’m blessed with 30 years of loyal and great fans. He doesn’t know me and that’s fine.”

On Paul’s video: “I watched it once. I didn’t put that much thought into it. I just thought if somebody I don’t know cuts a promo on me, the last thing I would do is wouldn’t react. He is an employee for WWE, which is team Paul Levesque.”