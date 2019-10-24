wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore

October 24, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Kevin Nash

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Nash criticized the segment between Cody Rhodes and the Inner Circle from AEW Dynamite, pointing out that Chris Jericho holding an official AEW microphone made it ‘feel like a work.’ He later added that he plans to only watch NXT from now on, but would still tune in for Jericho’s segments. Fans then took shots at him for going over Goldberg in WCW, the things he said about AEW and more, forcing him to defend himself. You can see the posts below.

