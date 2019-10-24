Kevin Nash Criticizes Segment From AEW Dynamite, Says He Won’t Be Watching Anymore

In a series of posts on Twitter, Kevin Nash criticized the segment between Cody Rhodes and the Inner Circle from AEW Dynamite, pointing out that Chris Jericho holding an official AEW microphone made it ‘feel like a work.’ He later added that he plans to only watch NXT from now on, but would still tune in for Jericho’s segments. Fans then took shots at him for going over Goldberg in WCW, the things he said about AEW and more, forcing him to defend himself. You can see the posts below.

@CodyRhodes if you're going to say you're not @WWE and the ropes don't stop you. Make sure @IAmJericho isn't in his box with a AEW Mike. Couldn't spell work any clearer. It's the details. I ran thur the DVR to see Chris's segment. Not a great first impression on detailed thought — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

No I wasn't booking. If I was I would have had a strong 9 month run. Not the finger poke of doom 6 days later. Sorry that logic really fucks that entire fable to shit. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

As do 90% of my haters. Just makes those that don't know the timeline or truth fucking sheep. I beat the unbeatable @Goldberg and never get a chance to say how great I am. I solidify my involvement in the screw job. — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

Shit load of great TV. I'd rather watch NXT. I'll continue to watch @IAmJericho segments — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019

A wireless mic can be cut off by the truck. Cody's the boss. He looks hard camera and says cut his mic or find a new job. I don't want a podcast. I want to go to the gym and look at the ocean and do personal appearances to hang out with my fans — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) October 24, 2019