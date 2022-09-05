Kevin Nash Critiques AEW’s Booking of CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley on Dynamite

– During the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash, critiqued AEW for the company’s booking of the CM Punk versus Jon Moxley feud. Nash opined that AEW is “booking for the smarts,” nothing the AEW Dynamite where Moxley defeated Punk to win and re-unity the AEW World Title in just over three minutes.

Nash stated on AEW, “They [AEW] roped me in with f****** CM Punk vs [Jon] Moxley. What they’re doing over is the f****** thing I hate which is, they’re booking for the smarts and if you’re smart then you already know there is no way CM Punk would kick with a foot that was injured to reinjure himself, and go down and cut the match short.”

At last night’s AEW All Out 2022 show, CM Punk defeated Jon Moxley in the main event to recapture the AEW World Championship. The event was held at the NOW Arena in Chicago, Illinois and broadcast live on pay-per-view. You can check out 411’s report on AEW All Out RIGHT HERE.