– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash critiqued AEW programming, saying that the promotion has failed to grow its audience by focusing too much on blood and spotfests. According to Nash, AEW’s programming has painted the promotion into a corner.

Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think that what you do … What you do when you allow that much blood and that much spotfest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that’s going to watch that program. They haven’t grown that audience. There’s a reason why they’re not growing the audience … while in the meantime, WWE is doing some really nice ratings.”

As noted, last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring the Blood & Guts match, scored the show’s best numbers in months with 953,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating. It was Dynamite’s highest viewership since March and the best key demo rating since February.