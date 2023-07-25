wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Critiques AEW for Allowing Too Much Blood & Spotfests, Says They Haven’t Grown Their Audience
– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash critiqued AEW programming, saying that the promotion has failed to grow its audience by focusing too much on blood and spotfests. According to Nash, AEW’s programming has painted the promotion into a corner.
Nash stated on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com), “I think that what you do … What you do when you allow that much blood and that much spotfest, you paint yourself into a certain demographic that’s going to watch that program. They haven’t grown that audience. There’s a reason why they’re not growing the audience … while in the meantime, WWE is doing some really nice ratings.”
As noted, last week’s edition of AEW Dynamite, featuring the Blood & Guts match, scored the show’s best numbers in months with 953,000 viewers and a 0.34 rating. It was Dynamite’s highest viewership since March and the best key demo rating since February.
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes Says He Has a Great Relationship With The Elite, Still Talks With Them
- Arn Anderson On Bill Watts’ Decision To Push His Son Erik In WCW, Says No One Blamed Erik
- Eric Bischoff On WWE Having The Chance To Bring In Sting During Invasion Angle
- Jake Roberts On Bad News Brown’s WWE Stint, Vince McMahon Promising Him A Title Run