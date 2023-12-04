wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Critiques CM Punk Promo From WWE RAW, Says It Felt ‘Contrived’

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the promo from CM Punk on last week’s episode of WWE RAW. It was Punk’s first appearance on the show in almost a decade.

Nash said: “I thought the glad-handing on the way to the ring was not him. For somebody that was so ‘pipe bomb,’ it felt very contrived. At the end, it was like, ‘Oh shit, I better slip this in so I have some credibility.’ [Quoting Punk], ‘I’m not here to make friends, I’m here to make money.’ I’ve heard that before.

