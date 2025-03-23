wrestling / News

Kevin Nash Critiques Finish To CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Cage Match

March 22, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Roman Reigns CM Punk 3-10-25, seth Rollins, WrestleMania 41 triple threat setup Image Credit: WWE

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the finish to the cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk earlier this month. The finish saw Roman Reigns get involved, yanking Rollins out of the cage and attacking both men.

Nash said: “I’m still trying to figure out how Paul Heyman just miraculously showed up in the middle of the f***ing ring. Roman’s got [Rollins], I’m like ‘Oh sweet, he’s going to Curb Stomp him.’ I turn around and f***ing Paul Heyman doing the Betsy Ross with Punk in the ring, like what the f***?

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Kevin Nash, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading