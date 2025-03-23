Kevin Nash Critiques Finish To CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins Cage Match

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on the finish to the cage match between Seth Rollins and CM Punk earlier this month. The finish saw Roman Reigns get involved, yanking Rollins out of the cage and attacking both men.

Nash said: “I’m still trying to figure out how Paul Heyman just miraculously showed up in the middle of the f***ing ring. Roman’s got [Rollins], I’m like ‘Oh sweet, he’s going to Curb Stomp him.’ I turn around and f***ing Paul Heyman doing the Betsy Ross with Punk in the ring, like what the f***?“