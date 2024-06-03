Kevin Nash Thinks Damian Priest ‘Looks Like A Star’ As World Heavyweight Champion

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful, Kevin Nash gave his thoughts on how Damian Priest has been handling himself since he became World Heavyweight Champion. Specifically, Nash commented on the segment between Priest and Drew McIntyre on last Monday’s WWE RAW.

He said: ““I just think that Damian [Priest] has really fucking risen to the occasion. When he went toe to toe [with Drew McIntyre], Drew’s a big fucker, [but] Damian’s star power gave him the appearance of being bigger than he actually is. He just looked like a star, he looked so comfortable. He looked like he should have that belt. How much of that is the fact of Rhea [Ripley] is so good. She’s a once-in-a-generation talent, so when you’re packaged with her, and she’s doing a lot of the mic work, how much of that is, now he’s carrying the torch along with the strap. You don’t have to hit a curveball, you don’t have to hit 100 miles an hour. It’s whatever is fucking written on a piece of paper happens, and if you just so happen to fucking click with what they’re doing, the sky’s the limit. Priest is, to me, as big a star as they’ve got right now.“