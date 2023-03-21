Kevin Nash On Dark Side of the Ring Wanting to Cover Scott Hall, How Much Hall Cared For Wrestlers

Kevin Nash says that Dark Side of the Ring is looking to do an episode on Scott Hall, and recalled how much Hall cared for the talent he worked with. Hall died just over a year ago on March 14th, 2022, and in the latest Kliq This Nash talked about his late friend. He discussed how Vice wants to do an episode on Hall and how he thinks A&E’ Biography format won’t touch on some crucial aspects of Hall’s life, specifically the PTSD he suffered after he shot and killed a man in an altercation in 1983 in an Orlando nightclub. Hall, who had wrestled the gun from the man, claimed self-defense and the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

Nash also talked about Hall’s capacity to care for the wrestlers he was working with and his general compassion for those in need. You can see some highlights below:

On Hall’s capacity to care for wrestlers: “Always. I remember when we had a Nitro and like, they just basically told Scott to go out and beat Jericho. And Scott f**king said, you know, ‘All right.’ And then Scott went out and put Chris over. And I know Chris, you know? I mean, I know Chris remembers that. But see, a lot of people aren’t — a lot of people are so caught up in doing the process. Where the process was second nature to Scott. So while everybody else is out there thinking what the first spot is, Scott’s watching Jericho leaned into the crowd, and the crowd just reach over and grab him like he’s the lead singer from INXS, [Michael] Hutchinson, you know?

“And Scott sees that, and he’s like, ‘Nah, man. I’ll give give the f**king people what they want. If the people in Creative can’t see it, maybe they just need to look through my lens.’ And he would f**king — you know, he would do that. He would he would let people see it through the eyes of Scott.”

On Hall’s compassion: “You know, most of the people that worked with Scott — like you know, you’ve got your sushi story and you know, ‘a little light.’ But when it came down to it, it was just — he had a heart of gold. I never saw that dude ever go buy a homeless dude or somebody in need and not give them money, never. Just did it did not happen.”

On Dark Side of the Ring wanting to do an episode on Hall “Sean Waltman and I were having this conversation yesterday. And you know, we were talking, and you know you you brought to my attention where that… Dark Side Of The Ring, they want to do something. And they want to involve me, and they want to involve Sean Waltman, Cody [Hall]’s gonna be involved. And you and I had this convesation yesterday. The thing that we want to do… is just tell people who Scott really f**king was. And I just don’t think that the A&E perspective is ever going to cover the post-traumatic stress of Scott and the shooting that happened at the dollhouse on Orange Avenue. And there’s a reason that so many of our f**king warriors come back from combat and take their lives, because they’ve taken a life.”

