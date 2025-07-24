Kevin Nash Defends Goldberg Over Being Upset About His Farewell

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash addressed the controversy surrounding Bill Goldberg’s farewell speech being cut short on television, defending Goldberg’s frustration and firing back at critics. You can check out some highlights below:

On Goldberg being upset: “He was pissed over the fact that he got cut short on his [farewell] promo. And I’m sure that if I went home and — I listened to some of the people’s comments on it. And it’s always these motherf**kers that have never been in the ring, have never done anything in their life except comment on wrestling. That’s what they do.”

On what they’re saying: “They’re saying… ‘If I would have had that send-off, I would have been happy with just that.’ How do you know? You never even had a f**king match. How do you know, after f**king all these years that that send-off would appease you? Dude, you’re just f**king happy jacking off talking about this s**t. Like, shut the f**k up. You’re nobody.’”

On Goldberg’s journey into wrestling: “And on top of that, Bill didn’t wake up one morning at 12 years old and go, I want to be a pro wrestler. Bill tore his groin off the bone playing for the Rams, and said, ‘What am I going to do now? How about wrestling?’ Big difference.”

