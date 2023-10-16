Kevin Nash Denied Rumors That He Signed With WWE

Earlier this month, there were reports that said Kevin Nash signed with WWE based on something he said on his podcast. However, the quote was taken out of context. In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Nash denied rumors that he signed a new WWE deal and said he has absolutely no plans to return to the ring.

He said: “We were talking about the WWE’s acquisition of Jade Cargill. I, gushingly, said how attractive she was, Sean [Sean Oliver] said, ‘did you see her show up at the Performance Center?’ ‘She showed up in skin-tight back tights, a crop top with sunglasses and a headband.’ It was pretty damn clear we were doing a little bit. Then, Sean threw a couple things back and forth and said, ‘So you wouldn’t go to AEW?’ I said, ‘Yeah, maybe for five or six million dollars and a private airplane, but the reason I was going to go just came and was signed by the WWE.’ I didn’t say that I was signed. I didn’t say I got a new deal. I didn’t say any of that shit, you stupid fucking wresting news people. Why don’t you follow something up? You obviously didn’t listen to it because you would have known I was talking about Jade, not about me, I didn’t sign shit. You couldn’t get me in a fucking ring…you’d shoot me in the back of the head before I’d get into a ring. Paul Levesque [Triple H] was probably 46 when he did a Harley Race over the top and tore his pec. Fuck. I blew a quad taking a step. You think I’m getting in the ring at 64?“