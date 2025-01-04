Kevin Nash Describes What Makes a Wrestler a Great Worker

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash explained what makes a wrestler a great worker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on the makings of a great worker: “To me, one of the hugest — you have to put equal parts of ingredients into something to make them a great worker. I think the first thing is believability. Are they believable? Rey Mysterio was absolutely believable, so it has nothing to do with physical size. Then it’s their, does their sh*t look real? When they turn the gear on and they start throwing boots or fists, does that look or mimic a shoot. I think that’s huge.”

On a mark being unable to be a great worker: “Then, to me, are they a mark? If they’re a mark, they’re never going to be a great work. If they won’t put people over, it’s like, yeah [they’re not a great worker]. If they’re not willing to teach — if they’re just a mark for themselves.”