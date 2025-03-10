Kevin Nash Disagrees With Comparisons Between John Cena And Hulk Hogan Turning Heel

On his Kliq This podcast (per Fightful), Kevin Nash compared John Cena’s recent heel turn to Hulk Hogan’s in 1996 when he joined the NWO.

Nash stated that Cena’s reaction wasn’t as impactful.

“I think that this would be really monumental if we didn’t know that Cena was leaving in eight months. John’s great. But John’s too precise on what he does. When he showed up with the no tan [look] at WWE Elimination Chamber, I was just like, okay. Not just no tan, but powder. It was a giveaway to me that something was up. I don’t know. The people are comparing to Hogan’s turn. I’m like, I disagree. There wasn’t stab you heat in the building in Toronto,” Nash said.