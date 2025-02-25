Kevin Nash Discusses Jey Uso Yeeting

On his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash discussed Jey Uso’s popular “yeeting” catchphrase and entrance.

Yeeting has widespread appeal, which has led to Jey performing encores after entering the ring.

“The show started off this week, and it seemed almost like they were replaying last week’s show. Jey [Uso], he did his fucking deal, and one of the things I pointed out last week, okay, you either gotta yeet yourself out of a fucking match at the beginning, or you’re gonna have to learn. If I was Jey, what I would do right now is I would look at the hard camera, I’d do three fucking yeets, and I would do like Hulk [Hogan], and I would pivot around the ring. I would do three yeets to each fucking side and I’d go to my fucking corner and wait for my opponent. You’ve got to start to put that into your [match] because if you fucking yeet, yeet, yeet, yeet, and then you got a match, you’re dead. So he did that, and he cut it off quick. They came with him, they said one more time, he went over to the announce table. Perfect camera shot,” he said.