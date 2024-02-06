wrestling / News
Kevin Nash Discusses The Vince McMahon Lawsuit
February 6, 2024 | Posted by
On his Kliq This podcast (per Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash talked about the latest in the sexual abuse and sexual trafficking allegations made against Vince McMahon from former WWE employee Janel Grant in a new lawsuit. WWE and John Laurnatis are also attached to the suit. Here are the highlights:
On how he would feel if he was Grant: “If these things were done to me by a 77-year-old man, I wouldn’t be looking for a payoff,” Nash said. “I’d be looking for him to die in prison on criminal charges.”
On how he thinks it will go: “He’ll have his day in court and this thing will play out.”
On McMahon punishment: “If somebody is such a predator and so deadly, you lock that person up.”
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Isn’t Surprised John Laurinaitis Claimed to be a Victim in Vince McMahon Lawsuit
- Latest Updates On Plans For Rock At WrestleMania, Roman Reigns Match Still Set
- More on Wrestlemania Main Event Change – Rock vs. Reigns Planned Before Royal Rumble
- Arn Anderson Recalls Rick Rude’s Career-Ending Back Injury