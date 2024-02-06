Kevin Nash Discusses The Vince McMahon Lawsuit

On his Kliq This podcast (per Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash talked about the latest in the sexual abuse and sexual trafficking allegations made against Vince McMahon from former WWE employee Janel Grant in a new lawsuit. WWE and John Laurnatis are also attached to the suit. Here are the highlights:

On how he would feel if he was Grant: “If these things were done to me by a 77-year-old man, I wouldn’t be looking for a payoff,” Nash said. “I’d be looking for him to die in prison on criminal charges.”

On how he thinks it will go: “He’ll have his day in court and this thing will play out.”

On McMahon punishment: “If somebody is such a predator and so deadly, you lock that person up.”