– On the latest edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was asked about the moment of CM Punk spray painting his X symbol on his AEW Title belt on Collision. The moment is often identified on the nWo spray painting the group’s letters on the WCW World Title after Hulk Hogan won the belt. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on CM Punk spray painting his AEW Title: “I didn’t see it, so I don’t have an opinion on it. It seemed to be effective then [25 years ago]. In Phil’s defense, I think you can grab that hold after 25 years.”

Nash on not having a problem with the moment: “I really don’t have a problem with it. I would be more entailed to think about when Shawn and Razor had the IC belts, and Shawn got suspended and they put the belt on Scott. They had a tournament, Scott won it, then we went to WrestleMania 10 and we had both the belts up there. I mean, it’s straight edge. It’s his gimmick.”