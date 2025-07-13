Kevin Nash Doesn’t Think Tessa Blanchard Is On Rhea Ripley’s Level

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about Tessa Blanchard not being on the same level as Rhea Ripley and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On a ‘money match’ between Tessa Blanchard and Rhea Ripley: “If Tessa Blanchard was somebody that should be in an Iron Nan or Iron Woman match against Rhea Ripley, don’t you think she’d at least be on the NXT roster? Well, she’s not. She’s not playing major league baseball. So I doubt she’s somebody from the Double-A squad is the person you want to go best of three with.”

On LA Knight: “If he doesn’t get a shot pretty soon at being in the — like, he’s got to attach himself to Rollins, because they’re definitely going with Rollins. And hnce he gets on Rollins, it ain’t going nowhere. Watch how much better his bodyguards get once he gets the belt. They’ll both turn into little John Wicks… You’ve got to — now the heat is protecting the belt. And those guys will get heat by proxy of making sure he continually gets his ass beat, but climbs out with a belt. Then comes out and says that he’s the best, and he proved it again last week.”

