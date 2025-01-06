In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash spoke about tonight’s episode of WWE RAW on Netflix and said that he doesn’t expect the show to change much on a new platform.

Kevin Nash said: “It’s funny you laid that question out because Christmas Day when I was watching the Chiefs game [on Netflix], I sat there, and I don’t know what the hell I thought was gonna happen, like the Chiefs were gonna come in on a flying saucer, but it’s still just NFL football. It’s still just the WWE. It’s just the platform that we’re watching it, it’s just being streamed on Netflix. There’s no difference. I think the only that you can do is, because there’s no censorship, no time limit. So you can get away with more things that way. But I think the WWE and [Triple H], I think that they think they’ve found a pretty good sweet spot right now. I think they’re just gonna stay where they’re at. Why change anything?”