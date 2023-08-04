Kevin Nash Enjoyed Working With Eric Bischoff, Talks Settling Disagrements In Bars

Kevin Nash enjoyed his time working with Eric Bischoff in WCW. Nash spoke on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast about his experience working with Bischoff and more. You can check out the highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On working with Bischoff: “I always really enjoyed working with Eric as him being my boss because he’s got passion and we had passion. You could get into a ‘f**k you, f**k you’ situation with him, and then three hours later you could be in the bar and he would walk up and say do you want to finish this conversation?”

On wrestling arguments being settled in the bar: “Curt Hennig was the first one I think that said it, you know, ‘90% of the wrestling business back in the day was done in the bar.’ That’s just the way it was,” he said. “If you didn’t drink, you were f**ked.”