Kevin Nash Explains Why Linda McMahon Isn’t A Left Field Choice For Secretary of Education

As previously reported, Linda McMahon was selected by President-elect Donald Trump to be the new Secretary of Education in his cabinet. While there are some who believe that the choice may be an odd one, Kevin Nash thinks she’s more suited for the position than others may think. He noted that once she left the wrestling business, she was able to pursue her passion of education.

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Wrestling Inc), he said: “So number one, I thought she did a really good job when she was a small business … then she was in charge of the committee when he was getting re-elected so she was in charge of a lot of that and I just think she’s been with the Connecticut Board of Ed, she’s been with them, it’s like anything else. I know that her passion had she not went in the direction that she did with Vince and as far as taking over the company and getting in the wrestling business and being the CEO, I think her passion was always education.“