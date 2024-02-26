Kevin Nash Explains Why He’s Not Attending Sting’s Last Match, Clarifies WWE Comments

As previously reported, Kevin Nash noted that he would not be attending AEW Revolution to watch Sting’s last match. He said that he couldn’t do so due to his “positioning with WWE.” In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash elaborated on why he can’t attend Revolution and said he is not on WWE’s payroll, which was what some took his past comments to mean.

He said: “No, I never said that. What I said was, I’m a WWE guy. I can’t have a picture of me of the crowd and underneath it say ‘is All Elite.’ I just can’t have that. It just doesn’t work….One of my closest fucking friends is Paul Levesque. As much as I love Steve, and I know he’ll only have one last match, I will watch it. We will talk about it, I just won’t…I haven’t been to a WrestleMania, a Raw, a SmackDown, or any of the other pay-per-views. I haven’t been to any events. I don’t want to go to any place and be around a bunch of people, let alone wrestling people. I just don’t want to do it. I’m a hermit, and that’s it.“