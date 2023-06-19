– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed Seth Rollins defending his World Heavyweight Championship at NXT Gold Rush against Bron Breakker. According to Nash, Rollins’ title defense in NXT against Breakker elevates the title as a “company-wide belt.”

Kevin Nash stated (via WrestlingInc.com), “That belt now means something, and it really will mean something if he travels to NXT with it.” Nash added on why that will elevated the title. He continued, “Because now it’s basically, it’s a company-wide belt. Now all of a sudden man, you can spice up so many things by having that belt on somebody that’s not a part-time player.”

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker for the NXT World Heavyweight Championship headlines tomorrow’s WWE NXT Gold Rush special. The event will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST.