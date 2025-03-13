– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash expressed his confusion over Iyo Sky beating Rhea Ripley for the Women’s World Title on WWE Raw. He also slammed the idea of booking a Triple Threat Match featuring Ripley, Sky, and Bianca Belair at WrestleMania 41 next month. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Sky beating Ripley: “It’s not believable that she [Ripley] can lose. She’s just physically bigger, stronger. I mean I just think it’s bulls**t. I heard a distinct moan from the Buffalo crowd … I mean I know she’s [SKY] a sweetheart, she works her ass off, it’s a great moment for her. I’m happy for her, it’s just storyline wise it wasn’t what I was looking for.”

On a potential Triple Threat match with Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, and Bianca Belair: “If they do three-way, I just won’t even f*****g watch it … there’s no f*****g way you can do anything different. I’ve been in 10,000 of them, they all suck. They got to do a f*****g double knockdown, f*****g pickup the guy, that’s what you do. Three people can’t do spots together.”