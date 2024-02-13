– During a recent edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed The Rock opting to turn heel at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff show last week, and how he believes Roman Reigns will surpass Hulk Hogan’s 1980s title reign. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on The Rock as a heel: “People forget how good of a f***ing heel Rock was, and people also forget how quick in Toronto [WrestleMania 18] Rock made the adjustment on Hogan when the building made the adjustment with Hulk.”

On his belief that Roman Reigns will surpass Hulk Hogan’s title reign: “I think that they’re going to want for Roman to be of the modern generation, the longest champ. I think they want to erase the Hogan era, they do. I think they want to start basically clean from that era. If you ever are going to do that, you’re about 200 days away from it right now.”

Currently, it looks like The Rock has sided with Roman Reigns, who is scheduled to face Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40. The event is scheduled for April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.