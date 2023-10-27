Kevin Nash Lists Some Of His Favorite Matches Of His Career

Kevin Nash recently listed a few of his favorite matches in his career. The WWE Hall of Famer named his No DQ match against Bret Hart at Survivor Series 1994 as his all-time favorite on Klig This and named a few other favorites, as well as one he didn’t like. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On his other favorite matches: “I [also] liked the one in Omaha with HBK [at In Your House 7]. I liked the Hell in a Cell with Hunter [at Bad Blood 2003]. I liked the Vegas … I think it was Halloween Havoc [in 1998] with Scott Hall. Kid [Sean Waltman] and I had some great house [show] matches over in Europe. I’d go out and wrestle early against Sean.”

On his 2011 TLC match against Triple H being one of his worst: “Because he [Triple H] was so involved with the creative of everything, and I [had] never had a ladder match … duh. I was like 55 years old, I had had 15,000 knee operations … we got maybe an hour to walk out and put something together. There were ladders we had to use, and I’m not just a gimmick match kind of guy. That pissed me off.”