Kevin Nash Gives His Picks For His Favorite Wrestling Commentators
In the latest episode of Kliq This (Via Wrestling Inc), Kevin Nash gave his picks for his favorite wrestling commentators that have called his matches over the years.
He said: “I always liked Tenay. I thought ‘The Professor’ was good. I liked Tony. Schiavone was good. I was a huge JR fan, ’cause I thought JR called it like a sport. I was always a fan of JR. S*** man, there aren’t many. I’ve had Gordon Solie call my matches. Lance Russell …. I was there when Bobby [Heenan] left with the toilet paper hanging out of his back leaving ‘Superstars’ when he left for WCW. Joey [Styles] didn’t. Joey never called my match. Not that I can think of. … I think I was gone.“