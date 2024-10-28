Kevin Nash Had Fun During His TNA Run But Says He Was High The Whole Time

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash said he had a lot of fun during his time in TNA Wrestling, although he admitted he was stoned the whole time. Here are highlights:

On his time in TNA: “I had a ball at TNA. When I had to wrestle, I worked hard.”

On the backstage vibe: “I was stoned all the time [laughs], I can’t really speak to…it was like 68 minutes from my house to the backlot.”

On what he liked about his time there: “I was happy at TNA. When you don’t have to get on an airplane to work for a company, I did house shows for them, we did some pay-per-views here and there, but it was so nice because you could do all your other bullshit, too. You could do your side hustle, and it was like a good, solid, steady paycheck that covered your fundamentals, and anything you made after that was gravy. Plus, you could do a movie, it wasn’t like, ‘Oh, fuck, are they gonna give me the time off?’ It’s like, ‘Yeah, no problem.’ It was cool. It was come and go as you please, do your fucking gig. You’re not gonna make a million dollars, but…”