Kevin Nash Gives Praise AJ Styles & Finn Balor’s Recent Match

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about the late Sabu, the recent match between AJ Styles and Finn Balor and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the recent AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor match: “You take AJ and Balor, the match they had on Monday. There was times when they register and times when they sell. I mean, I thought that was an excellent match, I really enjoyed watching that. I’ve actually watched it twice.

“I’ve always been a huge fan of both those guys. I’ve never got a chance to work with Finn, but I was blessed to be in the ring with AJ. AJ’s s**t looks so on. You know, when he hits that top rope flying elbow that — I mean, that looked like it crushes you.”

On Sabu: “He lived the life. He was a pro wrestler. He is one of the people in this business that you’ve never will hear somebody say a bad word about. He was that kind of a human. I had — you know, a lot of I did not a lot of time with him, but enough time that I got to know him. And he was with Melissa Coates for a while, and I knew Melissa. And he was just always the same. You know, I’ve never, never heard him raise his voice.”

