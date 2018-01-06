Various News: Kevin Nash Shares Gruesome Knee Surgery Photo, Full 2017 Royal Rumble Match Video, and Vintage John Cena vs. Chavo Guerrero Clip From 2003

– As previously reported, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently underwent knee replacement surgery and shared some photos on social media. Earlier this week, he shared a more graphic and gruesome photo of the surgery on Instagram. Due to the graphic nature of the photo, we won’t be embedding it. If you would like to see the very graphic image, you can find it RIGHT HERE.

– WWE released the full video for the Royal Rumble match from the 2017 Royal Rumble event. You can watch the full Rumble match video below.

– WWE released a vintage WWE Smackdown clip for the WWE Network. You can check out the clip from a John Cena vs. Chavo Guerrero match in the player below. The match is from Smackdown on January 9, 2003.