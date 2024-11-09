Kevin Nash Dealing With Herniated Discs In Back, Unable To Travel for MCW Event

MCW Pro Wrestling announced on social media that Kevin Nash is unable to travel due to herniated discs in his back. Nash contacted MCW directly to inform them he would be unable to make his meet & greet appearances tomorrow night. However, he noted that he has been working with doctors on therapy. Booker T and JBL will replace Nash at MCW’s events on Saturday and Sunday.

The statement reads: “Kevin Nash reached out to us directly with a video message explaining that he’s been dealing with herniated disks in his back. He’s been back and forth to therapy and working with his doctors, but his condition has unfortunately made it impossible for him to travel this weekend. While we’re sad that he can’t join us, we are grateful that @RealKevinNash took the time to record this message for everyone.”