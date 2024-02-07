– During this week’s edition of Kliq This, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed the Vince McMahon allegations of sexual trafficking and assault, along with the McMahon family and how Triple H addressed the matter during the Royal Rumble post-show press conference. Below are some additional highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Kevin Nash on Vince McMahon losing his financial pull in WWE after selling the company: “Vince no longer had any monetary play with the company. He was a minority owner.”

Nash on Triple H being asked about the lawsuit during the Royal Rumble press conference: “My friend got harassed because he didn’t, in the middle of Royal Rumble weekend, along with the fact that two of the stars of their top ten are now out, that he didn’t take the time to read the 63 pages that his father-in-law had already backed out of the company and said ‘I’m done.'”

On his relationship with the McMahon family: “Because Paul is such a good friend, I love Stephanie to death, Shane’s a friend, Linda’s always been good to me so it’s a family I’ve always felt welcomed around. Vince was the first person to see anything in me as far as the ability to be a star.”

On why he doesn’t want the allegations to be true: “He put me as that figurehead of his business during the steroid trials, so there’s … I don’t want it to be true … And I don’t want harm to come to any of those people.”