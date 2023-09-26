Kevin Nash on How Kenny Omega Reminds Him of Sean Waltman

– During a recent edition of his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash discussed how Kenny Omega reminds him of his former nWo stablemate, Sean Waltman (aka Syxx and X-Pac). Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

On Omega being able to work a match with anybody: “Has anybody seen the match that Kenny Omega had with an 8-year-old Japanese girl? I watched it last night, and some of that s–t looked stiff. Kenny reminds me of Sean Waltman — where he can just have a match with anybody. I’ve always been a huge fan of Kenny’s because of the fact that Kenny would even do that match. [It] was another notch in why he’s my favorite [wrestler].”