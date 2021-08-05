Kevin Nash On Why He Thinks Hulk Hogan Is Greatest Worker Of All Time, Trying To Recruit Shawn Michaels To WCW

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Kevin Nash discussed Hulk Hogan as the greatest worker of all time, trying to recruit Shawn Michaels to WCW, and much more. You can read Kevin Nash’s comments below.

Kevin Nash on why he thinks Hulk Hogan is the greatest worker of all time: “People will always ask me, ‘Who’s the greatest worker of all time?’, and I’ll say, ‘Hulk Hogan.’ And they’ll just say, ‘What?’ The number one thing about being a pro wrestler is you have to, in my era, you have to be able to go out there 300 nights minimum a year, and do this. That’s part of the job. The one thing that that I always knew, and I probably worked with Hulk 30-50 times in my life where we’ve been against each other doing something, and I knew for a matter of fact, a million percent, I would bet everything I own, that I’m going to come back to the locker room in the exact same shape that I left it. That’s the key to the work. I’ll say it to the day I die, one of the biggest parts of our business that died happened at Hell in the Cell when Mick Foley fell, whatever he fell, 40 feet through that table because now we took work and made it a stunt…..in 2002 or 2003, whenever I had my Hell in the Cell, they came to me with it. I said, ‘Great, if we don’t go out of the cell.’ They looked at me like, ‘Oh, this is going to be sh*t. This will be horrible.’ I said, ‘He’s been running from me for three months. That’s what a cell is for. That’s what a cage is for. The cage is because the heel continues to get away from the babyface, and now he can’t.”

On trying to recruit Shawn Michaels to WCW: “It was the fact that he had gotten that top spot and he knew he would be in the mix for that top spot. Taker was the one that I was trying to get. I’m not saying [he would’ve come], I just told him, I said ‘Man, you’ve got to change up your gimmick. man. You got no bargaining power whatsoever as long as you stay in that Undertaker gimmick.’ I’m not saying that made him turn into the American Badass, but I’m just saying that American Badass you can take pretty much wherever you want to go. All of a sudden, they had to pay those guys money. If [WWE] wanted to keep them, they had to pay them. I remember one time you [Eric Bischoff] said something to us, you really respected the fact that we left [WWE]. Like it’s so much easier to stay. It’s difficult to leave, especially because you’re in a top spot and you’re leaving. I think that when we left and [Shawn Michaels] watched the show, he could see that we were having fun. At that point, he was in a bad place, he was having some dark times. He got what he always wanted, which was the championship, and then all of a sudden the company just couldn’t compete against what we were doing. When you’re the champion, all of a sudden it becomes a situation of, ‘Oh, you just can’t draw, you’re not drawing.’ There’s no way he would’ve left just on that alone because his matches were fantastic. It’s so funny that in 1996 if you were to see a wrestling publication, I was the worst champion ever, I was the worst wrestler ever. Then you move forward 25 years and I’m a two-time Hall of Famer. History changes everything. It’s just like, ‘Oh now I’m not the complete shits? I’m just half the shits.'”

