Kevin Nash Discusses In-Ring Psychology & Importance Of Selling

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about a detailed critique of certain modern in-ring wrestling tendencies, the importance of selling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the double knockdown: “If you’re ever in a match and you don’t have the people, or you’re having a hard time getting the people to where you want to move them. I learned this from Scott [Hall] and Shawn, is you do a double knockout. Whether it’s a double crossbody, you do a double knockout, a double knockdown. The key to the double knockdown is not to move the minute you hit the ground. Because if our heads hit and we get a response from the people like, ‘Okay, that wasn’t supposed to happen like that.’ And then when you both hit the mat, nobody moves.

“Now the referee is looking and if he’s a good worker, he’s looking back and forth, going, ‘Oh, f**k, what do I — oh s**t, I better count.’ One, two, three, nobody moves. Because the minute you move, the people know you don’t need them. When it gets to seven, you’ll get the people to make noise because they’re like, ‘Come on, man, get the f**k up!’ That’s what you need to do. You need to call the match. You need to run the ship out there.”

On wrestlers adjusting their gear instead of selling: “I see so many great double knockouts, double knockdowns, moves where both guys are, and somebody immediately — I watched the girls the other day, and they had a great move outside. And one of the girls, as on’s not moving and selling, she’s not moving and selling except she’s pulling her f**king knee pad up. It’s like ‘Oh, wow. Make sure your f**king costume is f**king squared away. Check your watch. Make sure your watch is squared away so that you can see it. It’s little tiny things, but it’s always the details between, you know, great and just merely good.”

