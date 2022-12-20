Kevin Nash Explains His Issue With Mandy Rose’s NXT Release

Mandy Rose’s NXT release for her risque private fan content has been a big topic over the last week, and Kevin Nash recently weighed in. As has been reported, Rose was released after dropping the NXT Women’s Championship on Tuesday due to her FanTime account releasing sexual content. Nash discussed the matter on the latest episode of his Kliq This podcast, and you can see some highlights below:

On the different between the Playboy spreads of the Attitude Era and now: “Different era. Yeah, it comes down to the just absolute loss on a daily basis of more and more freedoms.”

On Rose’s photos: “So I just don’t see — I read some things about it they use the term ‘softcore.’ So I mean, there’s stuff on even Instagram that is I would consider softcore.”

On Rose’s independent contractor status: “That’s my problem. If you’re a 1099 — if she’s in wrestling gear and she’s got the NXT belt? Absolutely, crosses the line. If she’s her? I guarantee you that that person that’s on that picture is the same one that’s on her driver’s license. And I guarantee you the check that gets paid to that person is not to Mandy, to the wrestling name. I think again that’s the thing. It’s just, you’re either an independent contractor you’re not…

“In this case, obviously she’s not making, I don’t think that Mandy would, if she was making seven figures, be doing anything the subsidize her employment and or income as she’s doing right now. Obviously she’s not making enough money… She’s not doing [anything illegal]. It’s not like she’s a prostitute. It’s not like, she’s not doing anything that’s against the law, you know.”

