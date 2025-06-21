Kevin Nash Explains Issue With the Formula Of Modern Multi-Person Matches

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about having issues with the structure of modern fatal four-way and triple threat matches as he sees them too predictable. You can check out some highlights below:

On the structure of modern fatal four-way and triple threat matches: “Yeah, I’ve made this f**king point a million times. It’s become such a formula that there’s a f**king formula for production. Where basically, they just shoot the f**king canvas and nothing outside of it. They don’t shoot the f**king floor. There are no high shots. They keep everything f**king inside the ropes.”

On how it goes: “Those two f**king people go for two minutes with a bunch of high spots. And then when it’s a cover, they go into a little f**king false finish, a little flurry. It’s cover, cover, ‘Oh!’ And then the person from the outside makes the hard f**king save. Then the person they made the save on oversells it to the point where they go out of the ring, and then the other two go right into their f**king menagerie of high spots.”

