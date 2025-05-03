Kevin Nash Thinks Jade Cargill Can Become A Big Superstar

On the latest episode of Kliq This, Kevin Nash talked about his takeaways from WrestleMania 41, Jade Cargil and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On planning to revisit some matches: “See for me like, there are matches that I probably didn’t absorb and pick apart. But I know that in the next two to three weeks — I’ll be on my vacation. I won’t — but I’ll sit and I’ll watch every one of those matches over. I plan on watching the -— I’ve already watched it once. I want to watch the three-way from the first night again.”

On Jade Cargill’s match with Naomi: “I thought Jade did a great job. And there were a lot of people that were wondering if she could be elevated. I think she comes out of that as probably one of the next superstars.”

