Kevin Nash Thinks Jey Uso Needs To ‘Do Some Cardio,’ Relax a Bit

Kevin Nash thinks the pressure of WrestleMania is getting to Jey Uso and that he needs to relax a bit. Nash spoke about Uso on a recent episode of Klig This, noting that he thinks Uso looks a bit out of shape lately. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Uso’s conditioning: “I thought Jey looked tired. I think Jey looks like he’s put some weight on. I think the pressure of this spot is weighing on him… He’s over as f**k. He’s just gotta relax. I think he needs to do some cardio… I don’t know how many house shows they’re even doing.”

On Uso’s entrance being a possible issue: “That Yeet thing is like Jazzercise. Don’t go to the corners, don’t jump up, just do it right in the middle of the f**king ring… He’s gotta just save his energy and then he [can] Yeet all he wants after he wins.”