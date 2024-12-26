Kevin Nash Calls John Cena ‘The Last Old School Guy’

In the latest episode of Kliq This (via Fightful), Kevin Nash spoke highly of John Cena and explained why he felt that Cena was the ‘last old school guy’ in the wrestling business. Cena will return to WWE TV on January 6 for RAW on Netflix to kick off his retirement tour.

Nash said: “I spent a little time with Cena when I came back. He liked lifting. I liked the way he carried himself. I think Cena was the last old-school guy to come through. Cena was the last old-school guy.”